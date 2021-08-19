Leon High raises football ticket price for 2021 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon High School football games will be a bit more expensive to attend this year.

Leon County Schools Athletic Director Scoot Hansen confirmed to ABC 27 the school is raising ticket prices for high school sporting events and will begin using the app GoFan for ticket purchases.

Previously, all attendees paid $6 for a ticket to a Leon High football game. Now, everyone will pay $8.

The decision to use the GoFan app was made by district Athletic Directors, principals and the finance department.

"Having used GoFan last year for the playoffs at Rickards (multiple games, including the State Championship) and Chiles along with the State XC meet at the ARP, the AD's and Principals discussed the change along with the finance department," Hansen said in a statement to ABC 27.

Cash will not be accepted at sporting events. Hansen said that is for safety reasons.

Leon High School's first football game is Friday, August 20, 2021.