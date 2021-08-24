Leon High cancels Friday football game after positive COVID-19 tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon High School's Friday night football game has been canceled after varsity players tested positive.
In a letter, the head coach, Garrett Jahn said there are currently only 14 players able to participate in the game scheduled for Aug. 27.
Unfortunately, I have received news this morning of additional Varsity football players testing positive for Covid. I currently only have 14 players that would be able to participate in the game on Friday. Therefore, I believe it is in the best interest of both programs that we cancel the game scheduled for this Friday, August 27th. The decision is not an easy one, but one that I believe protects the health and safety of both teams involved. I want to limit any further spread and believe this gives us the best chance to play games in the weeks to come. I appreciate your patience and I apologize for any inconveniences that occur as a result of this decision.
Thanks,
Garrett Jahn
Head football Coach
Leon High School