Leon Fruit and Nut Exchange collecting fruit for food banks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Getting healthy foods to those in need, the Leon Fruit and Nut Exchange held a donation drive at community Co-Op Market Saturday afternoon.

Anybody with any extra homegrown fruits or vegetables can donate to the organization, organizers say that the goal is to offer fresh and healthy foods to food pantries around Leon County.

"We are fortunate to live here in the sunshine state and we have an abundance of fruit that grows really well all over the state" said Tabitha Frazier of the Leon Fruit and Nut Exchange. "Many people plant fruit trees in their backyard, in a few years it's very prolific and it's more than their family can consume, that's where we come in."

If you missed today's fruit drive, you can still donate extra fruits like oranges and grapefruits-- the organization will even come out and collect the fruits. Click here for more information.

