Leon County's Press the Chest set to return Saturday

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — For those in need of learning lifesaving skills, Leon County's Press the Chest training event is taking place Saturday.

The annual event, hosted by Leon County EMS, invites people of all ages to learn adult hands-on CPR, child CPR with breaths, adult and child choking relief, and AED awareness.

Participants will also receive an American Heart Association CPR Anytime Kit which contains a CPR manikin, DVD and educational materials.

Press the Chest will be held Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

To register, visit leoncountyfl.gov.