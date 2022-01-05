Leon County's 'Adopt-A-Tree' program ends Jan. 31

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a new year and for some, that means planting new trees.

For more than a decade, the Leon County "Adopt-A-Tree" program has given people the opportunity to plant free trees from the comfort of their homes.

More than 4,000 trees have been planted in nearly 250 neighborhoods since the program's inception in 2007, according to Dean Richards, the Right of Way Superintendent of Leon County Public Works.

Richards added that this is his favorite program they offer.

"It just makes me feel good to make the selection of trees that I think would enhance the community," Richards said. "It's awesome to see people anticipate that email coming out."

If you agree to water the tree three times a week for one year, Leon County will plant the tree anywhere between your house and any publicly maintained road or any privately maintained road with public access, according to the program's website.

The Adopt a Tree Program Ends on Jan. 31, but there are still more than a hundred of the Witch Hazel and Red Maple waiting to be adopted.

For more information on the Leon County "Adopt-A-Tree" program, please click here.

If you live inside the Tallahassee city limits, you can take advantage of the City of Tallahassee’s Adopt-a-Tree program by clicking here.