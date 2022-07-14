Leon County wins National Award for Digital Excellence for 10th year in a row

LEON COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — Leon County Government was awarded the National Award for Digital Excellence after being named one of the top-ranked digital county governments for the tenth year in a row.

Leon County Government was named one of the top-ranked county governments by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the Center for Digital Government (CDG).

Reportedly, the County placed first in Florida and fourth in the population's category, earning top rankings due to their ability to mobilize technology to increase services and efficiency for the community and within the organization.

“Leon County continues to set the standard for government digital innovation in every way our citizens need us online,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor.

Proctor also stated the honor has served to highlight how committed Leon County is to perfecting high-quality digital performance and engagement from citizens through technology.

The survey annually recognizes counties' performances and technology innovations to align with the county's goals, improve cybersecurity and transparency, address citizen expectations by engaging them and the ability to save tax dollars through newfound efficiency.

According to Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long, the Digital Counties Survey Awards has showcased that Leon County is at the top of best and emerging technology practices by counties nationwide.

“As demand for digital services increase, the County remains focused on streamlining efforts within the organization and serving the needs of our community," said Long. "We are proud of our Information and Technology team and the work they do every day for our staff and our citizens."

Within the past year, Leon County implemented several new technology initiatives that contributed to this year's achievement.

The County introduced a Text-to-9-1-1 program, which allows residents to send a text message directly to a 9-1-1 call taker. A Leon County Vax Map was created to assist locating local COVID-19 vaccine treatment and testing sites.

Wireless connectivity for sporting events was enhanced, such as providing access FSU and ESPN broadcasting of events and a Text-To-Inspect program was implemented as well, allowing contractors to schedule, obtain and cancel inspections on Leon County buildings through text messaging.

For more information, contact Community and Media Relations, Mathieu Cavell, at CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov or (850) 606-5300.

