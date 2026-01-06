Leon County waste facility to close temporarily for World Athletics Cross Country Championships

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Leon County Solid Waste Management Facility will temporarily close to support security operations for the 46th Annual World Athletics Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park.

The release states that the facility off Apalachee Parkway will close at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 7th, and resume normal operating hours on Monday, January 12th. They say the closure supports event security requirements and site operations for the international championship taking place Saturday, January 10th.

Services affected during closure

During the temporary closure, several services will be unavailable at the Solid Waste Management Facility, including:

Solid waste, bulk waste and recycling drop-off

Hazardous waste drop-off

Yard debris drop-off and mulch collection

Tire drop-off

The county says curbside residential pickup will not be affected by the closure. Leon County Rural Waste Center locations will remain open with regular operating hours during this period.

The release says the temporary facility changes help ensure a safe and secure environment for participants, spectators, and staff during the international competition.

For more information about the championships and community involvement opportunities, click here.

For information about Rural Waste Center locations and hours during the closure, residents can click here.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

