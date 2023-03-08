Leon County, Village Square to host 8th annual 'Created Equal'

Leon County Government and The Village Square is set to host the 8th annual Created Equal program this month, highlighting the history and current realities of Black women in America.

According to The Village Square, the Created Equal: Black Women and the Fight for Equality program will also examine the struggles Black women continue to face in the areas of health, economy, community, and education.

The event will feature a panel discussion where academic experts, industry professionals and community members will encourage residents to under the experiences of Black women. Table talks will also take place to provide attendees the opportunity to share their own experiences and perspectives on issues discussed by the panelists, Village Square says.

The annual event is set to take place Thursday, March 23 at The Moon, located at 1105 E Lafayette Street. The panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m., followed by take conversations, and food and drinks will be provided at 5:30 p.m.

The Village says the event will be an eye-opening and empowering experience for all who attend.

For more information or to register, click here.

Partnered by Leon County Government and The Village Square, Created Equal is part of the award-winning series The Club of Honest Citizens.