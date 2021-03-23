Leon County vaccine sites seeing low numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With every new executive order, more people show up to the Al Lawson Center, but the crowds do not last, leaving more than 100 vaccines unused each day.

Despite challenges in some other cities when it comes to getting vaccinated people in Leon County have options.

While the Al Lawson Center at Florida A&M University can handle 200 vaccinations a day. Right now, the center is averaging right around 85 vaccines per day.

One possible reason, it's a state-run site, meaning there are limitations on who can be vaccinated there.

While there is a push to vaccinate all Florida school employees, only teachers from K-12 are able to benefit at this location. Places like CVS are able to vaccinate anyone who meets the state criteria for vaccinations because those vaccines are federally funded.

While options are plenty, vaccine sites are not seeing the large turnout experienced in other states.

Jason Mahon, Public Information Officer with the Florida division of emergency management says they're seeing lower numbers throughout the state, but that may be because of a heavy early push to vaccinate Florida's seniors.

"Sometimes we see demand ebb and flow," said Mahon. "We see that at all of our sites across the state. In Leon County, they've done a phenomenal job of administering the vaccine and getting the vaccine to as many people as possible."

If you are a senior, front-line worker, educator or law enforcement officer 50 and older, the Al Lawson Center is open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.