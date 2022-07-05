Leon County to prepare citizens for hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Leon County Government is set to host an interactive event on July 28 at 6 p.m. to prepare citizens for the upcoming hurricane season.

As part of the Disaster Resilience Edition of the Leon County Citizen Engagement Series, the event will take place at the Public Safety Complex, located at 911 Easterwood Drive.

Those in attendance will be informed on critical disaster preparedness and provided with preparedness supplies such as a hurricane preparedness starter kit and weather radio.

The free session will also feature hands-on demonstrations and activities in addition to nonprofit partners, public safety officials and preparedness experts in attendance to address how to respond to both natural and man-made disasters.

Dinner and refreshments will be provided.

Registration closes Thursday, July 28 at noon. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If interested in attending, register at LeonCountyFL.gov/CES.

For more information, contact Leon County Community and Media Relations, Mathieu Cavell at (850) 606-5300 or at cmc@LeonCountyFL.gov.