Leon County to open four sandbag locations Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With heavy rainfall anticipated in the upcoming forecast, Leon County Government will open four sandbag locations for residents.

Beginning Tuesday, April 5 from noon to 7 p.m. sandbags will be available to the public at the following Leon County locations:

Leon County's Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

Leon County will staff these sites and sandbag fillers will be available to assist residents in quickly filling sandbags. Sand, bags and ties will be available for public use at no cost to residents. The County asks residents to take no more than 15 bags so as to allow others to prepare.

Property owners who have experienced flooding problems in the past can use sandbags to help divert stormwater from their property.

Leon County advises residents to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take the necessary precautions to protect life and property. The National Weather Service also warns that residents should not drive cars through flooded areas and that if they see flood waters to turn around and find another route.

Residents are also encouraged not to attempt to walk through floodwaters. Any and all flood water should be considered to be contaminated. Do not allow children to play in, wade through or swim in flood water.

Updates on official road closures can be found by downloading the Leon County Citizens Connect App in the Apple or Google Play store and the Leon County Emergency Information Portal (EIP) at www.LeonCountyFL.gov/ei/ [lnks.gd].

Residents requiring more information or assistance should call Leon County Emergency Management at (850) 606-3700.

For updates on City of Tallahassee operations, visit Talgov.com [lnks.gd] .

For more information, contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at (850) 606-5300 or CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov .

