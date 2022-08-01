Leon County to observe 9/11 with Neighborhood Service Day on August 18

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Government is set to host Neighborhood Service Day on August 18, inviting community members out to participate in performing home repairs in the community in tribute and remembrance of 9/11.

Home repairs will include pressure washing, painting, landscaping and more in the Capital City Estates.

Leon County encourages citizens to unite with one another in service for the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the September 11, 2001 attack.

The annual neighborhood-wide service day will take place at 8 a.m. and ask that volunteers meet at Crossway Baptist Church, located at 405 Crossway Rd.

Leon County Government has hosted the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service since 2011.

If interested in volunteering, register online at LeonCountyFL.gov/DayofService.