Leon County to mail out letters to update voter records over 'next several weeks'

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Supervisor of Elections, Mark S. Earley, announced Wednesday that the county will mail letters out to county voters whose voter registration records are missing key information.

Earley said the information missing from some voters' registration records include: a Florida driver’s license number, state ID card number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

He added that the number of Leon County voters this affects is more than 13,000. There are a total of 204,539 registered voters in the county as of March 2 at 11 a.m., making the total amount around 6.4% of the voters.

“I understand that some voters may be concerned about receiving a letter requesting sensitive information,” said Supervisor Earley. “Voters are welcome to contact my office to confirm that these letters are genuine.”

Starting in 2006 voters were required to provide this information when registering to vote. Many voters who registered prior to 2006 are missing this information from their records.

A recent change in Florida law now requires election offices to verify one of these numbers before updating voter addresses or processing Vote-by-Mail ballot requests.

By responding to the letter and providing the requested information, voters can increase the speed and convenience of updating their voter registration record or requesting a Vote-by-Mail ballot in the future.

The easiest, fastest, and most secure way, according to the Supervisor of Elections, for a voter to provide ID information is through Florida’s online voter registration system. Using RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, a voter can update their record in just a few minutes and provide the missing information. Alternatively, voters can complete the form enclosed with the letter and return it using an included postage-paid envelope.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.