Leon County to host hired-on-the-spot job fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — They're hosting a hiring fair on Monday, Nov, 8 at the Perry Junior library on South Adams Street.

The times are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They'll interview for upwards of 30 positions in Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Facilities Management and Solid Waste.

It's the county's first time hosting such a large hiring event, and they want to make it as easy as possible for those interested to get on board.

"We thought this would be a great way to be able to get people in the door get them a start date they will walk out of the door that day with a conditional offer and can start work in a week," said county HR Director Candice Wilson.

The county will be required new hires to be fully vaccinated, although they are not requiring proof of vaccination at the job fair.