Leon County to host food insecurity community conversations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — From May 3 through June 2, the Leon County Government will host a series of meetings to engage residents in conversations about food insecurity and how to address it.

This series is held in partnership with America's Second Harvest of the Big Ben and the Children's Services Council of Leon County. Each meeting will be held in neighborhoods with the highest food insecurity rates in the county.

Community meetings will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. – New Mt. Zion AME Church, 1401 Old Bainbridge Road

Wednesday, May 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. – Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 615 Tuskegee Street

Wednesday, May 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. – TCC Workforce Development Building #38, 444 Appleyard Drive

Thursday, May 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. – Delta Kappa Omega Community Center, 1908 Highland Street

Monday, May 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. – FAMU Grand Ballroom, 1628 South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Monday, May 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. – Bond Community Health Center, 1720 South Gadsden Street

Tuesday, May 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. – Walker Ford Community Center, 2301 Pasco Street

Wednesday, June 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. – Lincoln Center, 438 West Brevard Street

Thursday, June 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. – Tallahassee Spanish SDA Church, 4823 North Monroe Street

Attendees will be served dinner by different local restaurants and interactive educational activities will be available for children.

To learn more, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/GetEngaged [lnks.gd].