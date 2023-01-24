Leon County to host Family Health Literacy Fair

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Government will be hosting their Family Health Literacy Fair on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring several local health and safety organizations.

Fifteen local safety and health organizations will be in attendance to share information regarding services and resources offered in the community. Those services and resources focus on well-being, physical and mental health.

Local health and service organizations that will be featured include:



211 Big Bend

ACE Home Health Certified Nursing Assistants Program

American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter

Big Bend Area Health Education Center (Big Bend AHEC)

Bond Community Health Center

Florida Department of Children and Families

Florida Department of Health in Leon County

Neighborhood Medical Center

Tallahassee Fire Department

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Animal Therapy

Tallahassee Senior Center

The Molar Express

The fair will take place on Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown Leon County Main Library, located at 200 West Park Avenue.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to attend a yoga demonstration and receive free blood pressure, dental and body mass index screenings, according to the county. Disaster preparedness tips for families and pets will also be shared by Billy the Bucket, Leon County's hurricane preparedness mascot.

Free health literacy bags with mini first aid kits will be given out until supplies last.

The fair was rescheduled from the previous date of October 2022 due to Hurricane Ian.