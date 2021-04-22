Leon County to host Created Equal Forum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the country looks at racial inequality, Leon County is taking a look back at the journey African-Americans have taken since emancipation.

The county is hosting Created Equal on May 20 this year. That's the day slaves were freed in Florida in 1865. The Created Equal forum will discuss the fight for equality in Florida, leading up to issues many African Americans are now focusing on.

Leon County Volunteer Services Manager Royle King said while it's a tough conversation, it's one worth having.

"The conversation that we're going to have, we're going to celebrate the significance of Emancipation Day and why it's so important but also address that we've come far but how do we continue the conversation and put it into action in our community to improve race relations here in Leon County," said King.

The forum is virtual this year. It starts at 6:30 p.m., you can find more information, including the link to RSVP by clicking here.