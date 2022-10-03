Leon County host Annual Fire Truck Round-Up to celebrate volunteer firefighters

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — In celebration of Leon County's volunteer firefighters, Leon County Government invites the community to join them for the 25th Annual Volunteer Fire Truck Round-Up.

The annual, free event is set to take place at Tom Brown Park by the dog park near Lake Leon on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the government, the dedication and service of the County's volunteer firefighters will be highlighted at the event, encouraging community members to attend and visit the County's six volunteer fire rescue departments, take photos and tour the fire trucks and apparatus.

There will be music, free food and activities for kids, including giveaways, bounce houses, face painting and more.

At 11 a.m., the Jack Harron Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Award will be presented to a volunteer firefighter who puts "service above self" and displays outstanding character, according to the government.

Information regarding how to become a volunteer firefighter will be available at the annual event. Community members will also have the opportunity to speak with volunteer firefighters regarding joining the team.