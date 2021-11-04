Leon County to host 2022, 2025 NAIA cross country championships

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County announced Thursday that they have been selected to host the 2022 and 2025 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) men's and women's cross country championships.

This will be the first time the NAIA Championship will be held in Leon County, according to a release. The championships will be held at Apalachee Regional Park in the Fall of 2022 and 2025.

“As part of the County’s ongoing commitment to grow our local sports tourism and host national events, we are proud to now welcome NAIA fans, coaches and student-athletes to Apalachee Regional Park,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor. “Hosting both the 2022 and 2025 NAIA Championships puts Tallahassee-Leon County on the map as a premier destination for sports tourism and programming.”

Apalachee Regional Park is a multi-use venue that includes one of the nation’s few sites designed specifically for cross-country running. The various course and distance options and recent improvements to the park allow Leon County to host thousands of runners and visitors at some of the nation’s largest sporting events.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. NAIA is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics.

NAIA schools in Florida include Southeastern University, Florida College, Keiser University and St. Thomas University.

NAIA schools in Georgia include Thomas University, Middle Georgia State University, Life University and College of Coastal Georgia.