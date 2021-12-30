Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leon County to establish pop-up COVID testing sites beginning Jan. 2

COVID tests will be free
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: MGN Online
Leon County
Leon County
Posted at 3:44 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 15:44:31-05

The Leon County government announced Thursday new pop-up testing sites to address the increasing community need for COVID-19 testing amid the omicron variant surge.

The free testing will be held Jan. 2, Jan. 9, Jan. 10 and Jan. 16.

Community members can receive a free PCR test on a first-come, first-served basis on the following dates and locations over the coming weeks.

More locations may be added based on demand.

Testing dates and locations:

Sunday, Jan. 2

Eastside Branch Library (1583 Pedrick Rd.): 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Rd.): 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Rd.): 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

Fort Braden Branch Library (16327 Blountstown Hwy.): 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Healthcare experts from Bond Community Health Center and Neighborhood Medical Center will be on site to administer tests.

Inclement weather may cause event cancelations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming