Leon County to establish pop-up COVID testing sites beginning Jan. 2

The Leon County government announced Thursday new pop-up testing sites to address the increasing community need for COVID-19 testing amid the omicron variant surge.

The free testing will be held Jan. 2, Jan. 9, Jan. 10 and Jan. 16.

Community members can receive a free PCR test on a first-come, first-served basis on the following dates and locations over the coming weeks.

More locations may be added based on demand.

Testing dates and locations:

Sunday, Jan. 2

Eastside Branch Library (1583 Pedrick Rd.): 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Rd.): 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Rd.): 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

Fort Braden Branch Library (16327 Blountstown Hwy.): 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Healthcare experts from Bond Community Health Center and Neighborhood Medical Center will be on site to administer tests.

Inclement weather may cause event cancelations.