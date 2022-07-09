TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Leon county title one schools like Pineview and Bond Elementary schools have both received B grades for their overall school grade this year.

Four years ago these schools were not where they needed to be academically.

Pineview received an F and Bond got a D.

School leaders told ABC 27 having the right curriculum and business partnerships to get the materials the students need have helped them turn things around.

Principal Delshuana Jackson at Bond Elementary school said her goal was to get these students on level.

"Looking at where our students are individually and meeting them where they are and we do that by providing the necessary interventions and or enrichment's" said Delshauna Jackson.

Jackson said there's no secret formula for academic success and while she's only been the principal since 2019 her goal was to accelerate the school to where it is now.

"I would say consistency was one of the main reasons why we are where we are now" said Jackson.

Jackson said Bond has quality teachers that made sure the students and themselves are motivated to do the work.

Over at R. Frank Nims Middle School, principal Dr. Benny Bolden said he remembers years ago many students from title ones schools were not ready for middle school.

"When I took over as principal I'm going into my fourth year with 117 kids who have already been retained once let alone twice and so you already see in title one schools that they deal with academic learning losses especially as it relates to reading and math" said Dr. Benny Bolden.

Bolden told ABC 27 when these school improve their grade that takes a load off of him and the teachers at his school.

"Seeing the growth of these kids not only at the various elementary schools but yet at mine and to see that academic growth significantly changes the playing field for title one schools" said Bolden.

Back at Bond Jackson said elementary school education sets the foundation for everything else and they will continue to improve so their students can have a successful future.

While some schools excelled a few went down a grade.

Apalachee, Astoria Park, Hartsfield, Springwood elementary schools all went from a C in 2019 to a D this year.

