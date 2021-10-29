Leon County TIRElessly fights mosquito outbreak with tire collection program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County announced it will be hosting another round of Tire Amnesty Days after a record breaking 2020 collection event.

A tire left in a backyard can become a breeding ground for more than 10,000 mosquitoes that can carry harmful disease such as Zika, West Nile and Dengue Fever. In 2020, the county was able to collect 300 tons of tires, which is the equivalent of two blue whales.

Beginning Nov. 1, residents can drop tires off at the Leon County Solid Waste Facility from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or at one of the Rural Waste Service Centers from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

This program will run through May 27, 2022 or until gran funds run out. Residents are asked to bring an ID verifying their Leon County residence.

Up to 25 passenger car tires can be disposed of free of charge and the event is for tires only.

More information can be found online at www.leoncountyfl.gov/mosquito.