Leon County teacher is honored for nearly 35 years of inspiring students through her love of music

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After teaching music for over two decades, a Gilchrist Elementary school teacher will be honored for her hard work and dedication.

Ms. Wanda Carter Brown used her passion to teach and inspire others making that her biggest reward of all.

You could feel the love and passion inside the walls of Ms. Browns Classroom, a feeling no student will ever forget.

"Every time I think about it, it overwhelms me."

Ms. Brown has been teaching at Gilchrist elementary school for 34 and half years.

Pouring music into thousands of students that entered her classroom.

That room will now be named after her, something she never imagined.

"I will be remembered as long as the doors of Gilchrist is open."

Ms. Brown told us one of the best parts of teaching is when you become a part of your students and they grow up with the loving memories she provided.

"I was in a convenient store one day and the young lady behind the register she said Ms. Carter and I said yes. She said I know you don't remember me but I remember you. you always took care of us, you always had our back."

That student isn't the only person who appreciates the work Ms. Brown has done over these decades.

Principal Scotty Crowe started working at Gilchrist elementary school almost 10 years ago.

He said Ms. Brown's dedication and ability to share her gift of music is true inspiration.

"We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such a teacher, an amazing teacher like Ms. Brown."

Crowe said Ms. Brown has also taught his own children and having this room named after her is only a small token of his appreciation.

"It's just an honor and its fitting that we have the opportunity to do something for her finally for what she's done for us for so many years."

Ms. Brown plans to retire at the end of the school year.

She said her legacy will remain in the halls of this school and while its bittersweet, she's looking forward to spending more time with family.

"I can rest a little bit, I can sleep late."

A fulfilling career we all wish to achieve.

Ms. Brown is also a true hometown hero that changed the lives of many students and her love of music gave students something to look forward to every day.

