Leon County, Tallahassee approve multi-million dollar funds for homeless services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Getting our homeless off the streets, that's what a multi-million dollar grant is expected to do.

Amanda Wander, Executive Director for the Big Bend Continuum of Care told ABC 27 they've seen a decline in homelessness in Leon County by 29%.

Now with $1.4 million being received by the organization through the American Rescue Plan, they'll be able to help organizations like the Kearney Center with community outreach and diversion programs that will help take more people out of the streets and into transitional housing, provide rental assistance and food services.

"This is a huge," said Wander. "I would say more than a step, it's a leap forward."

Additionally, Community Human Services Partnership will receive $3.4 million and will develop a Homeless Services Category.

County Commissioner Rick Minor says the amount of this funding will help the organization get into the community and provide extra services alongside Continuum of Care.

"This money is going to help us make some in roads, but there's still a lot of work that needs to be done," said Minor. "The need is so great, so what we need to do is to make sure we spend this money wisely and make sure we get the greatest results with the limited resources we have."