Leon County students should leave backpacks at home for last week of school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Next week is the last week of school in Leon County, and the district is asking that your kids leave the backpacks at home.

Jimmy Williams is the head of safety, security, and emergency management for the school district. He said this practice has been in place for several years, to ensure safety on school campuses.

The goal is to discourage students from bringing weapons, or doing pranks the last week of school.

"There's a lot of anxiety in our society, in our state, in our country right now regarding violence. So if this is one thing we can do for an added layer of security to ensure students and staff feel and parents feel safe for the last week of school," said Williams.

If you have questions about the policy, you can reach out to your child's teacher.