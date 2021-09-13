Leon County 'staying the course' with vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite threats of a hefty fine for mandating vaccines, Leon County says it's staying the course with its mandate.

Leon County put a employee vaccine mandate in place in late July as a response to surges due to the Delta variant.

Anyone not fully vaccinated by October 1st will be fired unless an accommodation is granted. The county has more than 750 employees. 36 accommodations were approved.

Leon County Administrator Vince Long says what they're doing stays in place because it is legal and he believes necessary. Following DeSantis's announcement, he issued this statement.

Unfortunately, and despite the tireless efforts of public health professionals, political rhetoric continues to dangerously exacerbate the fear and confusion about vaccinations. In a public health emergency, clarity of information remains critical. This is why it is necessary that I clarify that vaccinations as a condition of employment in Leon County is legal and will remain in effect. We will continue to act responsibly to ensure our operational readiness to respond to the needs of our community and to keep our employees safe. Vince S. Long

If the county did move to some sort of mask mandate, due to state law, it could only be in place for a maximum of 42 days.