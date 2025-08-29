Leon County SRD charged, accused of having sex with teen student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Leon County school resource deputy (SRD) is in jail after he was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old at Godby High School.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they opened an investigation into Saul Garcia back in April. They removed him from his post at Godby and placed him on administrative leave.

Their investigation led them to pursue Garcia's arrest and charge him one count of unlawful sexual activity.

Garcia turned himself into the Wakulla County Jail Thursday, and he is no longer employed with the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office does not believe any other students were involved in this case.

READ THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE'S FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

LCSO Arrests and Terminates School Resource Deputy for Sexual Activity with Minor

On Wednesday, April 16, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau began investigating allegations of Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Saul Garcia having sexual relations with a 16-year-old female student at Godby High School. Garcia was immediately removed from Godby High School and placed on administrative leave.

Through the investigation, probable cause was established for Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors and a warrant was generated for Garcia’s arrest.

This incident is believed to be isolated and there was no information gathered that indicated any other students were involved.

Garcia, who has been employed at LCSO since 2018, turned himself in at the Wakulla County Jail today and his employment with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated.

Arrested

Saul Garcia

Charges

One (1) Count of Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.