Leon County Sheriff's Office uses fair to inform parents about drugs, guns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Before drugs or guns end up on school campuses, students often hide these items at home.

The Leon County Sheriff's office wants to help parents find them before they put other lives in danger.

LCSO's interactive, Hidden in Plain Sight booth at the North Florida Fair Marketplace gives parents some helpful hints about where to look for hidden drugs.

Grandparents like Thelma Bell found the exhibit eye-opening.

"I see you have to pretty much go through all the children's things. If not, you're going to miss something," said Bell.

Some of the things kids could be hiding could be even more dangerous than drugs.

"What we're seeing in my department youth services is the uprise of weapons and things on campus," said LCSO Captain Bobby Green.

Since Leon County School started this fall, law enforcement officers found seven guns on school campuses, each instance, a potentially deadly opportunity.

"Let's say you take this weapon to school and someone just happened to make you upset that day and you pull this firearm, and now, you've taken it to another level," Green said.

It's a level Bell says she doesn't want to see for any child.

"I'm scared for any child, not only just my grandchildren, I'm afraid, you know they may get hurt with the kids bringing guns to school," said Bell.

LCSO will be here at the Marketplace for the duration of the fair, pointing out all the places parents can look to keep kids and campuses safe.

Parents can also sign up for a free child identification card and enter to win a free ring doorbell camera.