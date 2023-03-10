Watch Now
Leon County Sheriff's Office: Tree falls on vehicle; one dead, another injured

Incident occurred Friday afternoon
ABC 27 learned from the Leon County Sheriff's Office that one person was killed when a tree fell down on a car they were in Friday. It happened here at Coach Road and Crump road in neighborhood called Pine Tree Circle. We've also learned that a second person in the car is in the hospital. Right now their condition is unknown.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 17:18:22-05

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that one person is dead and another person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road.

The incident was in the in neighborhood called Pine Tree Circle. The condition of the injured person is unknown.

This story will be updated.

