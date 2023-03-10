Leon County Sheriff's Office: Tree falls on vehicle; one dead, another injured

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that one person is dead and another person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a tree fell on a vehicle at Coach Road and Crump Road.

The incident was in the in neighborhood called Pine Tree Circle. The condition of the injured person is unknown.

HAPPENING NOW - @ArielSchillerTV is at the scene where a tree fell and killed a person this afternoon. Expect a live report on @abc27 news at 5. pic.twitter.com/KNHRmD1Z88 — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) March 10, 2023

