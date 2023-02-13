Watch Now
Leon County Sheriff's Office to hold bicycle safety course for kids

Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 11:49:10-05

Leon County Sheriff's Office is set to host a bicycle safety course for children ranging from elementary to high school on Saturday.

"LCSO Cycle Safety" will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 18 at 2825 Municipal Way in Tallahassee.

Led by Bicycle Safety Instructors, the course will teach those in attendance how to ride a bicycle without training wheels, signals, regulations and more. Free helmets will be provided on a first come, first served basis for those participating. Activity books and more will also be available.

LCSO advises those interested in attending to bring their own personal bicycle due to bicycles not being provided.

The course will be a rolling schedule, taking participants through the course as they arrive, with the last participants beginning at noon, the sheriff's office says.

To register for this event, click here.

