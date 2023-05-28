Leon County Sheriff's Office supports son of fallen correctional deputy at high school graduation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A graduation was made even more special for a Leon County student who lost his father, who was a Leon County Sheriff's Office correctional deputy.

After losing his father two years ago, Jakob Nowak graduated from Lincoln High School.

Saturday, those who knew his father, correctional deputy Michael "Andy" Nowak, showed up to support Jakob as he walked across the stage - marking a major milestone.

Jakob's father died due to complications from COVID-19 in August of 2021.

Some deputies who worked with Andy were there during the graduation ceremony at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center to celebrate Jakob.

Jakob told ABC 27 how it felt to have their support.

"It's an amazing feeling, you know, knowing you have people behind you and support you almost two years after the tragic event. I really appreciate it," Jakob said.

ABC 27 spoke with Sergeant Dave Teems about what it meant to support Jakob.

"I'm very proud I know Jacob worked hard, he's a great wrestler, he's a great guy, and just to be able to see him walk across the stage and know that I can be here to represent Andrew is amazing," Teems said.