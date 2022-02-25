Leon County Sheriff's Office stages one stop hiring fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office plans on hiring dozens of correctional officers from Thursday's hiring fair held at the Florida Public Safety Institute Conference Center.

This is the first time the sheriff’s office is having a one stop shop hiring fair.

Applicants will apply, take a specific test and complete an interview all in the same day.

Steve Harrelson Assistant Sheriff at Leon County Sheriff's Office said it was important for them to get people hired from the community.

“So the community is coming in to set the example of how they should be, so we’re hoping folks we do have incarcerated see that, the correctional officers give an example and they mirror just a little bit of that and not come back to our facility,” Harrelson said.

More than 60 people have attended the hiring fair so far and they're hoping to hire up to 40 people.

Those unable to attend Thursday's fair can head to Leon County Sheriff to apply for other positions.