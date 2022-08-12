Leon County Sheriff's Office remembers fallen correctional deputy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office remembered one of its own Friday.

Correctional deputy Michael "Andy" Nowak, died one year ago Friday from COVID-19.

A ceremony was held for him outside of the correctional facility Friday morning.

Nowak's family was in attendance as Leon County sheriff Walt McNeil and other colleagues spoke about the kind of man he was.

While honoring the work he did for the county and beyond.

"This giant of a man - this loving father - this courageous son willingly stepped up into the arena that we call our detention facility and put himself in harm's way each and every day he came to work. We will always remember Andy and not just for his courage, but for his humanity," McNeil said.

Nowak's mother also shared a message with the community for how they've supported them through the last year.

Along with donating several items to the Leon County Sheriff's Office in honor of her son; including his badge.