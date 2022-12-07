Leon County Sheriff’s Office releases missing person alert for woman

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday released a missing and endangered person alert for a woman.

LCSO said 48-year-old Karen Watford was last seen Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 and is last known to be in the area of Lake Ella and also Carter Howell Strong Park.

Watford is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown hair, listed at 5-foot-5 in height and weighs 150 pounds.

The type of clothing Watford was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said if Watford is seen, call 850-606-5800.