Leon County Sheriff’s Office releases missing person alert for woman

Woman not accounted for since Monday
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 16:03:04-05

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday released a missing and endangered person alert for a woman.

LCSO said 48-year-old Karen Watford was last seen Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 and is last known to be in the area of Lake Ella and also Carter Howell Strong Park.

120722 leon county sheriff office missing person karen watford.jpg
The Leon County Sheriff's Office released a missing and endangered persons alert, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 for 48-year-old woman Karen Watford.

Watford is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown hair, listed at 5-foot-5 in height and weighs 150 pounds.

The type of clothing Watford was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said if Watford is seen, call 850-606-5800.

