Leon County Sheriff's Office presents its 3rd Annual Hispanic Resource Festival

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Sheriff's Office has brought back their Hispanic Resource Festival for a third year, providing entertainment, resource vendors and more to the public.

On Saturday, October 8, LCSO will host its 3rd annual free event at Fred George Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to LCSO, the event will provide resource vendors such as health screenings and services, legal services, education information, barber services and art therapy.

There will also be food trucks, music, performances featuring Paula Sofia, Studio D, Simply Panama and Poquito De Mexico, and more in attendance.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet LCSO's specialty teams.