Leon County Sheriff's Office offers money award in case of dead woman

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has increased the money award amount for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an individual or individuals in the death of a woman.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it is offering a cash reward of $9,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Kia Deavens.

Deavens was found in her vehicle near the area of Fairbanks Ferry Road and Owls Hollow Crest in late July.

The sheriff’s office notes callers will be given a tip code that can be checked for updates on the case. Tipsters must use the anonymous system to receive the reward.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact crime stoppers at 850-574-8477.