Leon County Sheriff's Office new 4-week Inmate Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its newest class of graduates from its reentry program.

Six inmates went through their newest 4- week program called “Growing with Life Skills”. The course is an hour and 30 minutes per day for four days a week.

During the course, students learned life skills like Workplace readiness and Money Management.

Skills Brad Janowski, director of Reentry & Inmate Programs with the Sheriff’s Office says it will help the inmates thrive.

“Helping people just kind of get back on track and as I said earlier become the citizens that they want to be, that we want them to be, the neighbors that we want them to be," said Janowski. "And so, everything that we can do to try to help people make whatever changes they feel they need to make. We want to facilitate that. “

The program has been thriving causing the Leon County Detention Facility center to develop Phase 2 of the “Growing with Life Skills”. The launch will better accommodate the number of participants that are interested in joining the program.

Janowski said any reentry students will have access to resources once they are released to help them stay on the right path.

