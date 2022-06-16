Leon County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested on attempted murder, other offenses

(WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it arrested a man who attempted to flee law enforcement officials.

The sheriff’s office says Gregory Brown, age 23, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding.

LCSO says on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m. deputies responded to a residence at the 8700 block of Celia Road in reference to a stabbing.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a female suffering from a stab wound in her chest.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LCSO said Brown left the scene.

Because of the weather and Brown’s high rate of speed, law enforcement officials tracked Brown through Jefferson and Wakulla counties.

The incident led to a Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy leaving the road to avoid being hit by Brown.

Brown was detained in Leon County.

The Florida Highway Patrol, the Jefferson County and Wakulla County sheriff’s offices assisted the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.