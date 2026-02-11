Leon County Sheriff's Office launches clothing drive to support formerly incarcerated individuals

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is launching a new program called "Reentry Ready: Clothing the Comeback." It's a community-wide clothing drive to support individuals returning to the community after incarceration.

The initiative partners with Goodwill Industries to transform donated clothing and accessories into opportunities for successful reentry.

Community members can donate new or gently used items, which will be converted into Goodwill vouchers for purchasing interview attire, workwear, and everyday clothing.

The first community drop-off event is Monday, February 16th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Leon County Sheriff's Office outdoor greenspace, located off Major James Morgan Jr. Way.

Leon County Sheriff's Office

The program allows participants to select their own clothing while preserving choice and dignity.

Donated items will be collected and delivered to Goodwill, where they will be weighed and converted into vouchers based on the organization's established donation scale.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

