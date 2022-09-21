Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating video with minors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a video that is circulating among local middle school students on social media.

According to the news release, the sheriff’s office determined the incident did not occur on school grounds. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office added that if anyone receives any image or video that may depict sexual imagery of a minor to not share the content; even if you think you are helping to get the word out to catch an accused suspect.

The sheriff’s office added that the content should be reported on the respective social media platform, to a school administrator or to a law enforcement official immediately.

LCSO requests anyone with information about this case or any cases of exploitation of children to contact the sheriff’s office Special Victims Unit by calling 850-606-3300 or call the Big Bend Crimestoppers at 850-574-8477.