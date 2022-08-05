Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night that it is investigating a death.

LCSO said around 4:15 p.m., Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6600 block of Mahan Drive.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Florida Highway Patrol of a discovered body.

A person notified FHP about the body.

The human remains were of an unidentified individual and the remains were transferred to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains that were found in the woods near the Mahan Drive Publix. LCSO says they don’t know how long the remains have been there, but hope to find answers once the remains make it to the medical examiners office @abc27 pic.twitter.com/aT9I6svSdW — Micah Cho (@MicahChoTV) August 5, 2022

It is unknown how long the body had been at the location.

The sheriff's office says anyone with information on the incident to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-3300 or provide an anonymous tip by calling the Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.