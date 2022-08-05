Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating death

Body found near Mahan Drive Thursday
080422 LCSO death investigation.jpg
WTXL ABC 27
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night that it is investigating a death in the woods near the Mahan Drive Publix, Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Tallahassee, Florida.
080422 LCSO death investigation.jpg
Posted at 9:34 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 21:35:05-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night that it is investigating a death.

LCSO said around 4:15 p.m., Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6600 block of Mahan Drive.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Florida Highway Patrol of a discovered body.

A person notified FHP about the body.

The human remains were of an unidentified individual and the remains were transferred to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It is unknown how long the body had been at the location.

The sheriff's office says anyone with information on the incident to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-3300 or provide an anonymous tip by calling the Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming