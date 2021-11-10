Leon County Sheriff's Office holds parade honoring veterans in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I am extremely blessed to return to be able to return to my family basically like I left."

Mike Wallace is a sergeant with the Leon County Sheriff's Office. He's also a decorated war veteran — serving in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

"I do know that a lot of my fellow veterans...there are struggles."

As you can imagine, celebrating members of the military Wednesday had special meaning for him and these veterans.

"It's a great way to show appreciation and love for a veteran," said Nathaniel Wiley, who served in the Army for nine years. He's one of the many heroes standing outside to watch the parade — wearing the pride and stories they bring home with them.

"If a guy feels like he is overwhelmed, you know with a situation you can come to me and I try the best I can."

Wiley counsels and helps his colleagues here at Home Front — a place that helps veterans get back on their feet.

"Home Front provides one bedroom very nice apartments for each veteran," said Alicia Gibson, the Director of Housing Administration for Big Bend Homeless Coalition

"They all have case managers with the VA who come by and talk with them and provide other services."

It's a mission that is personal to her.

"I had five brothers who served in the military — one of which was a resident here at this property and he passed away in 2016. So to be able to come back and serve at the property that served him so well, it's really delightful for me. "

A small part in giving back to those who gave us everything.