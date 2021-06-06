Leon County Sheriff's Office holds first Safe Summer event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Strengthening relationships while keeping the children of the Tallahassee community safe.

That was the goal behind the Leon County Sheriff's Office's Safe Summer Leon Saturday morning.

Deputy's on-site gave safety tips for summer hot spots like the pool and beaches.

More than 250 kids also got the chance to meet the various members of LCSO.

The sheriff's department will be planning future events to help create closer ties to the community.

"The main reason for the event is to just bring everybody back into the wild so to speak," said public information officer Sgt. Shade Mcmillan. "Last summer looked a little bit different from this summer is going to look. We want everybody to get out and start enjoying themselves. What better way than to get out with the local first responders and get to know them."

Whole Child Leon collected items like sunscreen and bug spray to give to families later this summer.