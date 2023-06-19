Leon County Sheriff's Office holding Farm Share food distribution

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — For those in need of food, Leon County Sheriff's Office is holding a Farm Share food distribution Thursday.

The distrubution event will take place at the sheriff's office, located at 2825 Municipal Way, beginning at 8 a.m. until food runs out.

Distributions will be given out through a drive-thru assembly line.

According to LCSO, up to three families can receive a distribution per vehicle. There must be a representative from each family in the vehicle.

A walk-up area will also be available for those walking to the site or arriving by bus, taxi or any other ride-sharing option.

