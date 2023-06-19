Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leon County Sheriff's Office holding Farm Share food distribution

Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.
Photo source: ABC27
Farm Share distributing free food.
Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 12:47:35-04

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — For those in need of food, Leon County Sheriff's Office is holding a Farm Share food distribution Thursday.

The distrubution event will take place at the sheriff's office, located at 2825 Municipal Way, beginning at 8 a.m. until food runs out.

Distributions will be given out through a drive-thru assembly line.

According to LCSO, up to three families can receive a distribution per vehicle. There must be a representative from each family in the vehicle.

A walk-up area will also be available for those walking to the site or arriving by bus, taxi or any other ride-sharing option.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming