Leon County Sheriff's Office holds annual Patrol Stroll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer are teaming up for their fifth annual Patrol Stroll to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

It's a fashion show that shuts down Madison Street in College Town.

Deputies along with officers from the Tallahassee Police Department, FSU PD and FAMU PD strut down the runway.

The sheriff's office says the show holds a special place in the hearts of many deputies.

"We as a sheriff's office wanted to come together and help raise awareness for the cause and raise funds while also providing an opportunity for the community to come out and see our men and women who are usually in uniform outside of their normal element dressed to the nines, having a great time. "

The Patrol Stroll is free, but VIP seating against the stage is $50 and also comes with dinner.