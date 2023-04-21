Leon County Sheriff's Office deputies talk man off bridge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been said that everything happens for a reason.

"I was about to get onto I-10, I was heading southbound on Monroe getting on the exit ramp going east bound. Someone flagged me down and pointed at the man straddling the rail on the north side of Monroe street," said Deputy Trey Ford with the Leon County Sherriff's Office.

On Saturday Deputy Ford was on his way home when he found a man threatening to jump from that railing. While the situation was stressful he did his best to stay calm until more help could arrive.

"I was trying to be positive about the situation but I was also thinking about what else needs to be done," said Ford.

Body camera video shows deputies talking with the man for more than 40 minutes before they were able to get him to safety. ABC 27 blurred the man in the video for his protection.

Deputies shut down traffic temporarily as a safety precaution. Mark McGowan a Field Training Officer with LCSO helped to negotiate with the man to get him back to safety by relating to who he was as a person.

"We have the same concerns, and crisis everyone else has and stress. So we draw from that build that connection and let them know they're not alone," said McGowan.

McGowan says the sheriff's office is the last line of defense for mental health situations.

"We have a mental health unit, we have deputies with the counselors that respond to calls that help people through these crisis," said McGowan.

The Apalachee Center is one of the resources they recommend. The center has a Mobile Response Team staffed with masters level clinicians. Gita Patel crisis services team leader says they offer services 24/7.

"We do have a fully staffed MRT to provide services by phone, telehealth or inperson," said Patel.

The man in the video is getting the help he needs. Deputies say they're thankful this story has a positive ending.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts there are resources available to reach out to.

The Apalachee Center Mobile Response Team can be reached 24/7 by calling 1-800-342-0774.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline can also be reached by dialing 988. That resource is also available 24/7.