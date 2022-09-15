Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms new collective bargaining agreement with deputies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has secured a new collective bargaining agreement with its deputies.

LCSO’s agreement with the Leon County Deputies Chapter of the Florida Police Benevolent Association was announced Thursday.

The agreement is three years in length and goes into effect Oct. 1.

According to the sheriff’s office, a competitive salary plan with a new minimum salary of $50,000 for all sworn members of the agency were established.

“Our employees are our top priority, and their well-being is essential to providing quality service to the citizens of Leon County,” Leon County sheriff Walt McNeil said in a statement.

“We want to thank the Sheriff and his negotiations team for forming a mutually beneficial working relationship. Our purpose is to assist the Sheriff in delivering the highest quality of law enforcement to the citizens of Leon County. We look forward to working with the Sheriff in the future,” PBA President Javier Vides said in a statement.