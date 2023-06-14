Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Child injured in shooting incident

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to a 9-year-old sustaining an injury.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday that on Tuesday at 11 p.m., its deputies responded to the 2700 block of Cathedral Drive in reference to the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

When the deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the child was in the bedroom when someone discharged a firearm outside the home and the bullet entered the resident; striking the child in the abdomen.

The child was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation requests anyone with information related to the incident to contact its violent crime unit at 850-606-3300 or provide anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers at 850-574-8477.