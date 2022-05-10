Leon County Sheriff's Office: beware of jury duty telephone scam

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a fraud scheme that is being conducted by telephone calls.

According to a news release from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, an individual is calling residents stating that they are with the sheriff’s office.

The fraudulent caller informs the person they missed jury duty for the month. The caller goes on to say a warrant has been issued for the perspective victim’s arrest.

The scam caller then tells the individual they must pay a specific amount in order for the warrant to be dismissed.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office stresses it nor would the Tallahassee Police Department call an individual and ask you to pay for a warrant over the phone.

If you are contacted by this type or any other fraud scheme, hang up the telephone.

The jury duty scheme has resurfaced in the area and is one of multiple schemes that have been used to get money from victims in the area this year.

Individuals may report fraud to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/