Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrests student for bringing weapon to a high school

Incident occurred Tuesday
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 15:40:27-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night it arrested a 15-year-old student who attends Godby High School Tuesday.

According to the news release, the student was in the assistant principal’s office for an unrelated incident when the assistant principal observed a taser was attached to a lanyard around the student’s neck.

The report adds the weapon was seized and given to a school resource deputy. The student was sent to the juvenile assessment center.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

